Park Place Capital Corp Buys 458 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $75,730,552 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $392.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 739.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.35.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

