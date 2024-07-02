Park Place Capital Corp Has $402,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its stake in ASML by 4.6% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,033.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $407.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $964.40 and its 200-day moving average is $909.05. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. Equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

