Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 1,169 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 126.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter worth $25,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE AMT opened at $194.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.22 and its 200-day moving average is $194.95. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 146.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.67.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

