Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 752 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 383.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $3,066,825,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after acquiring an additional 138,585 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,162,708,000 after acquiring an additional 64,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,210,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,174,000 after acquiring an additional 129,610 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $206.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $435.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

