Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,776,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $957,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094,340 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in ING Groep by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,802,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,074,000 after acquiring an additional 774,781 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ING Groep by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655,011 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 913,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,034,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ING opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

