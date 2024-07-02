Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,554,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,862,000 after acquiring an additional 101,129 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entegris by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Entegris by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,867,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,311,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,727,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,770,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,222,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

Entegris stock opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Entegris

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock worth $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.