Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Park Place Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,607 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 18,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 32,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 186,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.9% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 193,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,438,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,344 shares of company stock valued at $23,920,676. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

