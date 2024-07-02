Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.27% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHAT opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PHAT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $38,128.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,419.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

