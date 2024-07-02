PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.34

Shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.34 and traded as high as $46.77. PhenixFIN shares last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 4,449 shares traded.

PhenixFIN Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $94.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.93.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. PhenixFIN had a net margin of 125.20% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PhenixFIN Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at PhenixFIN

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from PhenixFIN’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. PhenixFIN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

In other PhenixFIN news, CFO Ellida Mcmillan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,400.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Lorber purchased 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.11 per share, with a total value of $35,320.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,076.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellida Mcmillan acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,400.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $120,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN accounts for 3.4% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned 6.32% of PhenixFIN worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Featured Stories

