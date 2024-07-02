Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.50

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources plc (LON:PGR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7 ($0.09). Phoenix Global Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08), with a volume of 52,946 shares.
Phoenix Global Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £181.13 million and a P/E ratio of -8.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38,240.11, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.
Phoenix Global Resources Company Profile
Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Argentina. It has interests in 11 operated assets and 4 non-operated assets in the Neuquén basin; two operated assets in the Cuyana basin; and three non-operated assets in the Austral basin. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Phoenix Global Resources
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Global Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Global Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.