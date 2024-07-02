PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 91,569 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.