PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.53

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.53 and traded as high as $7.87. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 91,569 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMX. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

