Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau Sells 30,280 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

