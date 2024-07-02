Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 171,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Plus Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PSTV opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.94. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.34. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.49% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The company had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.10) EPS.

In related news, CEO Marc H. Hedrick acquired 12,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 26,961 shares of company stock worth $55,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

