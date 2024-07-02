Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,216.48

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,216.48 ($28.04) and traded as high as GBX 2,282 ($28.86). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 2,258 ($28.56), with a volume of 123,984 shares trading hands.

Plus500 Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 944.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,216.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,938.88.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

