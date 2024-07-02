PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,064 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,360.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $48,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Unity Software Stock Performance

NYSE U opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $460.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

