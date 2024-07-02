PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 322 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at $1,303,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ASR stock opened at $301.67 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 23.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a $5.597 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is 51.16%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.