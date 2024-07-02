PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 451 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGW stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

