PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $233,000 Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,803 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 707.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after acquiring an additional 107,449 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 75,294 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,005 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 274,805 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

Performance Food Group Price Performance

PFGC stock opened at $65.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

