PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $237,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 217.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 207.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 78,142 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 511.5% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 50,478 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 480,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 42,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter.

SPTS opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.17.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

