PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $257,000 Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 234.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,624,000 after buying an additional 63,101 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 1,116.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,846,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,385 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,161,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

