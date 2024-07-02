PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 209,674 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASG opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $5.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

