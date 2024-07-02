PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,770 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 153.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $55.21 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.95 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

