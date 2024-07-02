PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FMDE opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

