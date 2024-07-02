PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,500 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,855,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,624,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 223,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 136,538 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 164.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 48,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $19.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

