PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 700 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59,100.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In related news, Director James D. White sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $152,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $649,920.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $334.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

