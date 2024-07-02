Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Short Interest Down 13.7% in June

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $217.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 0.61. Ponce Financial Group has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ponce Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,079,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 33,252 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

