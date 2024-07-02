Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,061 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned 0.25% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. StockNews.com lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of PBH opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.34 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.