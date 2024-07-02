PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Up 20.7% in June

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $1,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,968 shares in the company, valued at $27,101,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clint Hurt sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,576,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,610 shares of company stock worth $2,316,769. 61.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 258.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $120.93. The stock has a market cap of $189.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

