Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,142 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Principal Value ETF worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,338,000.

Principal Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PY opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. Principal Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $46.93.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

