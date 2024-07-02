Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 917,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.
Privia Health Group Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of PRVA opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.07 million. Analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Privia Health Group news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 293,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,481 and sold 45,457 shares valued at $827,810. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 107,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Privia Health Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
