Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,079,000 after buying an additional 15,583 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 218.2% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 19.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus cut their target price on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

