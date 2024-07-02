PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Mariner LLC boosted its position in PTC by 10.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in PTC by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in PTC by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP increased its holdings in PTC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 548,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC opened at $181.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.61 and a 12 month high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.03.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.73.

In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

