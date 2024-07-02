Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) Short Interest Update

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 79,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Qualigen Therapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.39. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a patent-protected rapid, onsite immunoassay testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, an oligonucleotide-based drug candidate to treat various nucleolin-expressing cancers, including liquid and solid tumors; QN-165, a drug candidate for the potential broad-spectrum treatment of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and selective target antigen removal system, a therapeutic device to remove circulating tumor cells, viruses, inflammation factors, and immune checkpoints.

