RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Short Interest Update

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other RadNet news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,974,394.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,173,098.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,339,471.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $231,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,657 shares in the company, valued at $9,974,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,730 shares of company stock worth $6,121,516 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in RadNet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,789 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in RadNet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in RadNet by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RadNet has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $64.06.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.72 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.28%. RadNet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RadNet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of RadNet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RadNet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

