Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Trading Up 14.7%

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00). 47,385,926 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 39,776,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07 ($0.00).

Reabold Resources Stock Up 14.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Reabold Resources Company Profile

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. It invests in Corallian, Danube, Rathlin, and PEDL183 in the United Kingdom and Europe; and others in the United States, as well as Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

Further Reading

