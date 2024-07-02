Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP) Short Interest Up 20.0% in June

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
REGCP stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $25.25.
Regency Centers Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
