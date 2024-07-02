Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $4,820,000. Avalon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $192.88 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.33. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

