Reviewing Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) & Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI)

Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) and Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jin Medical International and Sanara MedTech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech $64.99 million 3.58 -$4.30 million ($0.59) -45.68

Jin Medical International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sanara MedTech.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jin Medical International 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Jin Medical International and Sanara MedTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sanara MedTech has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.27%. Given Sanara MedTech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than Jin Medical International.

Volatility and Risk

Jin Medical International has a beta of 15.75, suggesting that its stock price is 1,475% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jin Medical International and Sanara MedTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jin Medical International N/A N/A N/A Sanara MedTech -7.19% -11.33% -7.02%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. 54.1% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats Jin Medical International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China. Jin Medical International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Jolly Harmony Enterprises Limited.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc., a medical technology company, develops, markets, and distributes surgical, wound, and skincare products and services to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX Surgical, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen indicated for the management of surgical, traumatic, and partial- and full-thickness wounds, as well as first- and second-degree burns; and HYCOL, a medical hydrolysate of Type I bovine collagen intended for the management of full and partial thickness wounds, including pressure ulcers, venous and arterial leg ulcers, and diabetic foot ulcers. It also provides BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that contains synergistic ingredients that have been shown to impact mature biofilm microbes; BIAKOS Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing that helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and BIAKOS Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution. In addition, it develops BIASURGE, a no-rinse surgical solution used for wound irrigation; FORTIFY TRG, a freeze-dried, multi-layer small intestinal submucosa extracellular matrix sheet; FORTIFY FLOWABLE extracellular matrix, an advanced wound care device; TEXAGEN, a multi-layer amniotic membrane allograft used as an anatomical barrier with robust handling that can be sutured for securement; and VIM Amnion Matrix, a homologous wound covering product. Sanara MedTech Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

