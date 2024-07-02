River Street Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 190.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,992 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the quarter. River Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,499,762 shares of company stock valued at $951,294,838 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.41.

WMT opened at $67.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

