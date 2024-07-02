Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIVN. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.04.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

