Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.92, but opened at $14.27. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 5,518,428 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.38.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

