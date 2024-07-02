Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $548.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

