Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rogers Sugar Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSGUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,500 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.8 days.
Rogers Sugar Price Performance
RSGUF stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.
Rogers Sugar Company Profile
