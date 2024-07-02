ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Short Interest Update

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROHM Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ROHCY opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.08. ROHM has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91.

About ROHM

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: LSI, Semiconductor Devices, and Modules. It provides ICs comprising memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, motor/actuator drivers, resistors, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converters, sensors and MEMS, display drivers, interfaces, wireless LSIs, audio and video products, speech synthesis LSI, and microcontrollers.

