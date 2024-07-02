Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of ROCLW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Get Roth Ch Acquisition V alerts:

Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.