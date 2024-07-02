Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW) Short Interest Up 24.6% in June

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance
Shares of ROCLW opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
Roth Ch Acquisition V Company Profile
