Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the May 31st total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Royal Unibrew A/S Price Performance
Royal Unibrew A/S stock opened at $65.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Royal Unibrew A/S has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $89.19.
About Royal Unibrew A/S
