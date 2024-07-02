S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 1,110 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wynn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $127,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,344 shares of company stock worth $23,920,676. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.66.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $182.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $186.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.85 and its 200 day moving average is $154.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

