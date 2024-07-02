Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) is Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,155 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for about 3.6% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $414,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,117,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,685,000 after purchasing an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Saia by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,960,000 after purchasing an additional 61,862 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $472.90. 3,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,162. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.23 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.