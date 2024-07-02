Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,735,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth approximately $3,810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at $1,012,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 75.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after buying an additional 64,489 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.34. 163,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.29. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.23 million. Research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.70.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

