Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Gap Up to $18.76

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.76, but opened at $19.28. Schrödinger shares last traded at $19.28, with a volume of 46,815 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SDGR shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

Schrödinger Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.51.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.76). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 64,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 24,578 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

